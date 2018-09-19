Jacobs appointed to lead Edinburgh City Center transformation

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) has been awarded a contract by the City of Edinburgh Council in Scotland to help develop the strategy, delivery plan and detailed business case for the transformation of Edinburgh City Center.

"Edinburgh is one of the world's most archetypal cities and this program enables Jacobs to play a role in helping the council make the city the best place to live, work and invest," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Europe Senior Vice President and General Manager Donald Morrison. "Our understanding of the city through previous iconic projects, global projects expertise and ability to challenge different ways of thinking will enable us to co-create a plan that ensures a fairer, healthier and thriving capital city fit for the future."