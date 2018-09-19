Kraken awarded $1M contract from international defense contractor

Kraken Robotic Systems Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kraken Robotics (OTCQB:KRKNF) has received a sonar signal processing software contract valued at approximately $1M from an international defense contractor, supported by company’s recently established Acoustic Signal Processing Group

Karl Kenny, Kraken’s President and CEO said, “There is a significant and growing demand for strengthening Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities operated on surface warships, aircraft, submarines and unmanned systems. Such technologies are used to track, locate and neutralize hostile submarine threats. Naval forces around the world are focusing on development of ASW technology because of the regional proliferation of submarines. In fact, the market analyst firm Forecast International estimates the market for ASW systems to be over $30B from 2018-2032.”