Kirkland Lake Gold acquires shares of Osisko Mining Inc.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) has acquired 14,705,882 common shares of Osisko Mining Inc. by way of private placement financing at C$1.70 per Share for a total cash payment of ~C$25M..

Tony Makuch, President and CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, commented: “Our strategic investment in Osisko increases our ownership interest in the Urban Barry area of northwestern Quebec, which we believe has become a new, highly-prospective mining camp in the prolific Abitibi-Greenstone belt. The investment is complementary to our existing interests in Metanor Resources Inc. and Bonterra Resources Inc., both of which have high-potential exploration holdings in the same area. In addition, through the investment in Osisko, we gain exposure to attractive, early-stage exploration properties in close proximity to our Holt and Taylor mines, providing additional value potential around our existing asset base in Ontario.”