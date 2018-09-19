National Retail Properties prices $400M senior unsecured notes due 2028 and $300M senior unsecured notes due 2048

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) has priced its public offering of $400M of 4.300% senior unsecured notes due October 15, 2028 at 99.288% of the principal amount with a yield to maturity of 4.388% and $300M of 4.800% senior unsecured notes due October 15, 2048 at 98.587% of the principal amount with a yield to maturity of 4.890%.

Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually on April 15 and October 15 of each year, commencing April 15, 2019.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 27.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to repay all of the outstanding indebtedness under its credit facility, to redeem all of its outstanding 5.500% notes due 2021 and to fund future property acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.