Delek US announces settlement and conversion of $150M of senior notes

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) paid $1,000 in cash for every $1,000 in principal amount of the Notes for a total payment of $150M and issued 2,692,218 shares of its common stock upon the conversion of the 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2018.

Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek US, said, “Current market conditions remain attractive for our operations with a discount between WTI Midland and Brent crude oil of $19.85 per barrel in the fourth quarter 2018 and $14.57 per barrel in 2019 based on the September 17, 2018 forward curve. The current market environment has the potential to continue to drive our strong cash flow generation and further support our financial flexibility. This flexibility allows us to continue to use a disciplined approach regarding our capital allocation program. We expect to return cash to shareholders through our repurchase plan by repurchasing $100 million of Delek US stock in the third quarter 2018, reducing the debt on our balance sheet by paying off the Notes and investing in our business with a focus on creating long term value for our shareholders.”