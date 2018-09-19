Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to present XERAVA and TP-6076 data at IDWeek 2018

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) announces that it will have four posters and one oral presentation at the Infectious Disease Society of America’s Infectious Disease Week (IDWeek) 2018, taking place October 3-7 in San Francisco, CA at the Moscone Center.

Presentations will include data on XERAVA (eravacycline) and TP-6076.

The details for the data presentations at IDWeek are as follows:

XERAVA Poster Presentations on October 6 from 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. PT.

A presentation on: Efficacy of Eravacycline in Secondary Bacteremia on October 6 from 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. PT.

A Pooled Analysis of IGNITE1 and IGNITE4 on October 6 from 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. PT.

TP-6076 Oral Presentation on October 4 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. PT.

TP-6076 Poster Presentation on October 5 from 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. PT.