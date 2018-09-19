IZEA prices equity offering, shares down 3.5%

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) has priced its previously announced underwritten registered public offering of 1,407,333 common shares at $1.50 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $2,111K and the net proceeds are expected to be ~$1,942,210 .

The offering is expected to close on or about September 21.

Net proceeds will be used to finance part of its growth strategy, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

IZEA -3.51% premarket.

Previously: IZEA announces proposed public offering of common stock (Sept. 18)