AstraZeneca aims to build lead in China

Reuters reports that AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is all in in China, leveraging partnerships with tech giants Alibaba and Tencent, smart cancer diagnostics, all-in-one diabetes kits and artificial intelligence systems to improve ambulance pick-ups to become a broad healthcare provider there.

The company already generates more revenue in China (18%) than rivals. Sales have doubled since 2012. Lung cancer med Tagrisso was approved last year and roxadustat could be greenlighted next quarter. It has to discount older drugs, like Iressa (50% haircut), more aggressively, however, as Chinese authorities grapple with sharply rising costs.

It is inked a joint venture with China State Development & Investment Corporation-backed Dizal Pharmaceutical to promote Chinese-discovered drugs. It is working with Hong Kong-based drug maker Chi-Med on a new cancer drug for kidney, lung and stomach tumors.

The company has a 7,500-strong sales force there enabling it to move into smaller cities.

China is home to more cases of cancer and diabetes than any other country. The government is more open to Western drug makers' products but the Chinese pharma industry is still projected to eventually be the largest in the world.