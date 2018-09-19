Aegon will buy back 24M shares to offset effect of '18 stock dividend

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) will repurchase 24,133,950 common shares to offset the dilutive effect of the 2018 interim stock dividend.

The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares and will be used to pay future stock dividends.

Shareholders could receive the 2018 interim dividend of EUR 0.14 common share in cash or in stock.

44% of shareholders elected to get the interim dividend in stock. Those who chose the stock dividend will get one Aegon common share for every 37 common shares held.

The repurchase of shares will start on Oct. 1, 2018, and is expected to be completed on or before Nov. 9, 2018.

