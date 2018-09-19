Nuvo Pharmaceuticals to acquire commercial products and infrastructure from Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:NRIFF) signs a definitive, binding purchase agreements with Aralez Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:ARLZQ) to acquire a portfolio of more than 20 revenue-generating products, as well as the associated personnel and infrastructure.

Upon closing of the Proposed Transaction, Nuvo would pay Aralez US$110M in cash and would acquire Aralez's Canadian specialty-pharmaceutical business, formerly known as Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada.

The Transaction would also include the worldwide rights and royalties from licensees for Vimovo, Yosprala and global, ex-U.S. product rights to MT400 (to be sold as Suvexx in Canada once registered and currently commercialized in the U.S. as Treximet).