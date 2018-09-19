Bayer steps up legal fight over weedkiller, asks court to toss $289M jury award

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) is asking a California judge to overturn last month's $289M jury verdict awarded to a man who claimed the company’s glyphosate-based Roundup weedkiller gave him cancer.

Bayer said in motions filed in San Francisco’s Superior Court of California that the jury’s decision was insufficiently supported by the evidence presented at trial, and asked the judge who oversaw the trial to set aside the verdict, reduce the award or grant a new trial; a hearing on the motions is set for Oct. 10.

The case was the first to go to trial over allegations that glyphosate causes cancer, and the company now faces ~8K similar lawsuits across the U.S.

Bayer shares have dropped ~20% since the verdict to five-year lows, and some investors question whether CEO Werner Baumann properly evaluated the risks of taking over Monsanto in the 2016 deal valued at more than $60B.