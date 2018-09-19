Axsome R&D Day October 18

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) will host an R&D Day with key opinion leaders on Thursday, October 18, in New York City. The event will highlight Alzheimer's disease candidate AXS-05.

Preliminary data from the Phase 2/3 ADVANCE study should be available next quarter.

AXS-05 is an orally available combination of bupropion and dextromethorphan. The role of bupropion, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor and nicotinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist, is to enhance the bioavailability of dextromethorphan, an NMDA receptor antagonist, sigma-1 receptor agonist and inhibitor of the serotonin and norepinephrine transporters.

