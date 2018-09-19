BP shutting large crude unit at Whiting refinery

BP is shutting down the large crude distillation unit at its 413K bbl/day refinery in Whiting, Ind. - the company's largest in North America - for a planned overhaul, Reuters reports.

The 240K bbl/day Pipestill 12 CDU, the largest of three crude distillation units at the refinery, will be completely shut on Wednesday for the overhaul that is planned to continue through the end of October, according to the report.

This would be the first complete overhaul of Pipestill 12 since it underwent a total revamp that finished in 2013 to enable the CDU to run crude from Canada's tar sands fields in Alberta.