WABCO signs MOU with Nidec Corporation

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nidec Motor Corporation (OTC:NDCCF), a subsidiary of Nidec Corporation (OTCPK:NJDCY) to define, develop, manufacture and commercialize fully integrated electric drivetrain and brake control solutions for longitudinal control of commercial vehicles.

“By combining our industry leading braking, steering and vehicle control systems with Nidec’s highly efficient electric motors and inverters, we will enable vehicle manufacturers to gain a new standard of drivetrain efficiency, through energy recuperation across all possible driving scenarios,” said Dr. Christian Brenneke, WABCO Chief Technology Officer and Head of Engineering. “I am excited by the possibilities that this strategic cooperation will open up for vehicle manufacturers and the industry at large,” added Brenneke.

This agreement with Nidec will further extend company's global technology leadership position within commercial vehicles into the nascent market for fully electrified drivetrain solutions for trucks and buses.