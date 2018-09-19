Juniper Networks +2.3% as Nomura steps to Buy

Nomura Instinet upgrades Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from Neutral to Buy and increases the target from $28 to $34, a 19% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Jeffrey Kvaal sees several growth drivers on the other side of the company’s routing recovery. Kvaal says webscale spending will likely remain the key driver and he expects Enterprise growth to stay solid.

The analyst sees some risk to Services with some share loss is likely as telecoms centralize their routing functions.