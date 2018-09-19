Report: Praxair, Linde nearing additional asset sales to save merger

Praxair (NYSE:PX) and Linde (OTCPK:LNAGF) reportedly are set to sell additional assets to a consortium of Messer Group and CVC Capital Partners, moving closer to U.S. antitrust approval for their planned merger.

CVC and Messer are seeking to increase the size of a debt package to finance the purchase of the operations, which include three air separation plants, a liquidargon contract and a carbon dioxide facility, according to Bloomberg.

The additional assets generate ~$20M in EBITDA and could be valued at $200M.