Veritiv joins Amazon packaging network

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has joined the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS).

APASS certification enables Veritiv to provide package-testing services in compliance with Amazon's certified test methods directly to sellers, merchants, and manufacturers.

Matt Reddington, Director of Sourcing and Product Management for Veritiv said, "We are pleased to be part of a program where we can leverage our expertise and networks to provide Amazon vendors with quality, sustainable packaging that not only supports the arrival of their products intact and undamaged, but gives their customers a good unpacking experience."