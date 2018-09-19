WABCO, Baidu combine forces for self-driving tech platform

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) sign a strategic agreement to collaborate on Level 4 autonomous driving solutions for commercial vehicles. Level 4 vehicles have the ability to drive without the help of a human driver.

Baidu will supply its open-source Apollo self-driving vehicle platform. WABCO will provide its ADOPT ecosystem that provides simple entry into advanced tech for the commercial vehicle industry.

The companies plan to adjust the combination to develop a turnkey, hub-to-hub, Level 4 highway solution for commercial vehicles.

WABCO and Baidu hope to commercialize the solutions over the next three years.

Baidu shares are up 0.6% premarket to $218.25.

WABCO shares are flat at $114.88.