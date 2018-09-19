Sprague Resources CFO Rinaldi to retire

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) says Gary Rinaldi will retire at the end of the year from his position as Senior VP, COO and CFO, a position he has held with Sprague since 2011 and with the company's predecessor since 2003.

SRLP selects David Long, currently Senior VP of Kinetico - a subsidiary of SRLP's sponsor Axel Johnson - to become its new CFO effective Jan. 1, 2019; Long has worked at Kinetico since 2008 after serving a decade at Sprague’s predecessor company.

SRLP will not appoint a new COO, as President and CEO David Glendon will assume those responsibilities.