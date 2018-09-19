Novartis down 1% premarket on NICE rejection of Kymriah for adults

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) slips 1% premarket on light volume in reaction to the news that Britain's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has given the thumbs down on including CAR T therapy KYMRIAH (tisagenlecleucel) in the NHS formulary for adults with blood cancer due to the high cost.

NICE green lighted KYMRIAH for pediatric use about two weeks ago.

Gilead Sciences' CAR T YESCARTA (axicabtagene ciloleucel) was also stiff-armed.

NICE says it "welcomes" further discussions on the use of CAR T therapies for adults (i.e., sharpen those pencils guys).