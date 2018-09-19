South Africa's Sasol, union begin talks to end strike

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and South Africa's mostly white Solidarity union say they will begin negotiations overseen by a labor tribunal to try to end a strike over a share plan offered exclusively to black staff.

Thousands of the union's members have been on a "go-slow" strike for more than two weeks at SSL, saying the share plan - which would raise the company's black ownership levels to at least 25% by offering shares to black workers in a ~$1.5B deal - is discriminatory because it excludes white workers.

SSL says it has experienced some delays during a recent maintenance shutdown at its Secunda operations due to the strike.