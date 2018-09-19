HyreCar announces partnership with PassTime

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) through its alliance with DriveItAway announces a partnership with PassTime to launch dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

“As we see an increasing demand in the ‘Path to Ownership’ program through our partnership with DriveItAway, it became clear that our dealer partners needed access to a more comprehensive MaaS solution with asset tracking and management,” said Joe Furnari, CEO of HyreCar. “As one of the leaders in telematics for over 25 years, PassTime was a natural fit to give our dealers the leveraged advantage that they need to maximize opportunities in this space.”