Asia Metals to finalize $34M joint venture agreement

Asia Broadband (OTCPK:AABB) through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc. finalizes $34M joint venture agreement for the large scale expansion of the Company's mining operations in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

"The completion of the joint venture agreement in the coming weeks will be a powerful synergy for us at this time with the availability of significant expansion capital in combination with our resource delineating drill program. We are thrilled with the progress we made through the summer months to bring everything together to this point," affirmed James Gilbert, the Company President and CEO.