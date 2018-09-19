LyondellBasell -2% as J.P. Morgan downgrades on higher feedstock costs

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) -2.1% pre-market after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $95 price target, cut from $110, citing the recent sharp rise in feedstock costs.

JPM analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas says his downgrade is driven primarily by the big jump in the price of ethane, which has increased 50% since August.

"The supply/demand characteristics of ethane are much tighter than had been understood previously," Zekauskas says. "We believe that the raw material volatility undermines confidence in Lyondell's business forecasts for 2019."