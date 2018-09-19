WSJ: Apple prioritized release of iPhone XS models over XR

WSJ sources say Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) prioritized getting its premium iPhone XS and XS Max to market, which gives the high-priced devices more time to sell without cannibalization from the XR.

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners co-founder Josh Lowitz says the timing is “sort of a Dutch auction” where the “most committed” will pay more to get earlier access while those who are “making a choice” could “settle” for the $750 XR.

Lowitz: “This could become the new normal.”

Last year was the first time Apple released three iPhones but the premium X was delayed due to production issues. The strategy weighed down iPhone 8 sales as consumers waited for the X.

While analysts had expected an XR delay, that was thought to be due to more production issues. But WSJ’s sources say Apple ramped up XS mass production earlier than XR and even began planning for the LCD phone later than the OLED models.

Apple doesn’t break out its iPhone sales by model in the earnings report. Investors and analysts watch for the unit growth on the quarter and year then check for whether the average selling price (ASP) increased. Premium phones can drive up the ASP easier even with lower unit sales.

Previously: Analyst predicts iPhone delay, iPad USB-C ahead of fall event (Sept. 10)

Previously: Apple's fall iPhone event (live updates) (Sept. 12)

Previously: Needham praises Apple's "movie industry" release schedule (Sept. 13)