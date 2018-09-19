Analysts say Nike is polling well

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is up another 1% in premarket trading as the company's Just Do It campaign continues to score well in polling done by Wall Street firms.

Canaccord Genuity says its findings indicate that Nike sales could increase more than anticipated due to the brand's improvement with consumers who don't currently purchase the company's products. Polling has also indicated that a majority of respondents perceived the ad campaign as promoting social awareness in a broad sense, and aren't tying it to disrespecting the military or police.

Telsey Advisory Group points to the ad campaign as a positive, but also reminds that sales momentum is also building from new product launches as well as the rollout of digital initiatives. The firm boosts its price target on Nike to $92.

Nike heads into earnings next week at an all-time high. Shares are up 59% over the last 52 weeks.

Sources: Bloomberg, MarketWatch