NEX Group's Intercapital to pay $50M to settle ISDAFIX manipulation charges

NEX Group's (OTC:NEXGY) Intercapital will pay $50M civil monetary penalty to settle charges that some of its brokers helped bank clients try to manipulate the ISDAFIX interest-rate benchmark, The Commodity Futures Trading Commission says.

The CFTC order finds that for more than five years, beginning in at least January 2007, ICAP's swaps brokers were often enlisted by traders at bank clients to assist in attempts to manipulate the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix for the benefit of their bank clients' derivatives positions.

CFTC says not only did the ICAP brokers assist in attempts to manipulate USD ISDAFIX, but they'd suggest better ways to manipulate it.

The settlement concludes a years-long investigation.

In March, CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) agreed to buy NEX for about £3.9B.

Related tickers: OTC:NXGRF, OTC:NEXGD

