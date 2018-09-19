Trevali secures new $275M revolving credit facility

Trevali Mining Corporation (OTCQX:TREVF) has entered into an amended and restated credit agreement for $275M revolving credit facility, replacing $160M term loan facility and $30M revolving facility entered into in August 2017.

The New Facility will bear interest on a sliding scale: (i) at a rate of LIBOR plus between 2.0% to 3.0%; or (ii) at a base rate plus between 1.0% to 2.0%, based on the Company’s consolidated leverage ratio.

The term of the New Facility is four years, maturing on September 18, 2022. The Company expects to realize savings of up to $5M over the term of the New Facility due to the reduction in interest and standby fee rates.

Proceeds from the New Facility will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.