EMarketer: Amazon will pass Oath, Microsoft in 2018 digital ad sales

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could become the third largest U.S. digital ad player this year, according to eMarketer research.

Amazon is expected to generate $4.6B in domestic ad revenue for a 4.2% market share, pushing the company above Verizon’s (NYSE:VZ) Oath and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

An ad spend increase and accounting changes have pushed the tech giant up from the 2.7% share held in March

Amazon still stands far behind market leaders Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), which will bring in a combined $64B for 58% of the market.

Previously: Amazon's deeper push into the $88B online ad market (Sept. 4)