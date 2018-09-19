EnviroStar to acquire laundry distribution and service business

EnviroStar (NYSEMKT:EVI) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of a prominent distributor of laundry products and a provider of installation and maintenance services, using a combination of cash and EVI stock.
Henry M. Nahmad, EVI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “EVI is a growing group of successful entrepreneurs with a relentless passion and commitment to growth. Our operating philosophy preserves the entrepreneurial spirit of acquired businesses and creates a culture that encourages the pursuit of long-term growth opportunities. This acquisition adds more revenues, profits, and market share to our fast-growing business, but more importantly adds another successful entrepreneur and a team from which we expect significant growth in the future.”
The company expects the addition of the Business to be accretive to its fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
