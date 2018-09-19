Morgan Stanley adjusts AMD, Intel targets on disruptive 10nm delay

Morgan Stanley reiterates an Underweight rating on AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) but increases the price target from $11 to $28.

The firm remains at Equal Weight on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and lowers the target by $6 to $50.

Analyst Joseph Moore thinks Intel’s 10nm delays are more disruptive than initially believed, which gives AMD and TSMC (NYSE:TSM) an opening in CPUs.

In July, Intel delayed its 10nm Cannon Lake processors again with the date now pushed back until late 2019.

Source: StreetAccount.

AMD shares are down 1% premarket to $31.61.

Intel shares are down 1% to $45.66.

TSM shares are up 0.8% to $43.90.

