Fitbit +2.3% on coaching solution, expanded Humana partnership

By:, SA News Editor

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is up 2.3% premarket after announcing it's expanding a partnership with Humana (NYSE:HUM) and rolling out a connected health coaching platform with health plans, systems and employers.

Fitbit Care will combine health coaching and virtual care through the new Fitbit Plus app, the company says; it will leverage the acquisition of Twine Health to improve outcomes.

Meanwhile Humana has chosen Fitbit Care as a preferred coaching solution for its employer group segment. More than 5M Humana members will have access through the partnership. The two companies have partnered since 2013.

