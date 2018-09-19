Nokia -4.5% as Exane frets spending, tariffs, other risks

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is 4.5% lower in premarket U.S. trading after a cut to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; that in spite of a competing upgrade to Outperform at Credit Suisse.

Despite the coming launch of 5G solutions, Exane thinks R&D spending will press profits, and spending will be pressured amid higher investments from rival equipment makers. The company also faces a pain from U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, more so than Ericsson. (h/t Bloomberg)

Credit Suisse, in contrast, hopes a pickup in capital expenditures tied to the 5G cycle will be a benefit. It sees first signs of capex growth in the second half, and boosts its expectation for wireless equipment growth in 2019 to 3% from 1% (and expects 3% in 2020 as well).