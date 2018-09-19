More on Copart Q4 results

Copart (CPRT +0.7% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 18.7% Y/Y to $449.2M of which Service revenues were $391.7M (+16.3% Y/Y) & Vehicle sales of $57.6M (+37.8% Y/Y).

Q4 overall margins: Gross declined 230 bps to 41.9%, operating increased 67 bps to 29.9% & adj. net margin declined 848 bps to 53.8%.

The operating results for the fiscal were adversely affected by abnormal costs of $79.7M, incurred as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

Cash & equivalents of $274.5M (+30.7% Y/Y); Adj. EPS of $0.42 (+20% Y/Y).

