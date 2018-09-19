Givaudan completes acquisition of Naturex

Flavors and fragrances maker Givaudan (OTCPK:GVDBF) completes acquisition of Naturex, following the implementation of the squeeze-out procedure and the delisting of Naturex shares from the Euronext Paris stock exchange.

"With Naturex, we continue to strengthen our global capabilities in natural solutions with the aim to help our food and beverage customers meet the growing consumer demand for natural, clean label and organic products. The addition of the Naturex product portfolio will strongly complement our growing palette of extracts and natural ingredients, built through our internal innovation, external collaborations and strategic acquisitions."

In June, the company acquired ~40% stake in Naturex for €522M