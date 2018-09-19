Danske Bank CEO resigns as probe widens to $230B in suspect transactions

Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNKEY) CEO Thomas F. Borgen resigns amid a Russia-linked money-laundering probe that now encompasses $230B in transactions at its tiny Estonian branch, according to a report issued by Denmark's largest bank.

The bank has no accurate estimate for how much of the $230B amount is suspicious, but expects that a large part of it is. So far it has examined about 6,200 customers, with the vast majority of these customers being deemed suspicious. The amount of suspicious activity may vary customer-to-customer.

"It is clear that Danske Bank has failed to live up to its responsibility in the case of possible money laundering in Estonia," Borgen said in a statement."Even through the investigation conducted by the external law firm concludes that I have lived up to my legal obligations, I believe that it is best for all parties that I resign."

Borgen will continue in his position until a new CEO is appointed.

Separately, Danske Bank says it will donate DKK 1.5B, the estimated amount of gross income from non-resident customers in Estonia from 2007 to 2015, to an independent foundation that will be set up to support initiatives to fight international financial crime, including money laundering.

Danske Bank now expects 2018 net profit of DKK16B- DKK17B, down from the lower end of the previous forecast range of DKK18B-DKK20B.

Previously: WSJ: Danske Bank in money laundering probe; Citi, Deutsche Bank involved (Sept. 14)

Previously: Danske Bank falls after report of money-laundering probe (Sept. 7)