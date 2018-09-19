What trade war? Stocks continue to push higher

Stocks are mostly higher in early trading, following yesterday's gains as tariffs implemented by the U.S. and China were not as bad as feared; Dow +0.5%, S&P +0.1%, Nasdaq -0.2%.
European bourses are modestly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both +0.4% and Germany's DAX +0.3%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.1% and China's Shanghai Composite also closed +1.1%.
In U.S. corporate news, Netflix +1.3% after Guggenheim raised its target price for the company to $420 from $360, and MGM Resorts +2.3% on news that Starboard Value has taken a stake in the company.
More than half of the 11 S&P sectors are higher, led by materials (+0.9%) followed by financials (+0.7%), while utilities (-0.5%) lags and the tech sector (-0.3%) also is underperforming.
Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury prices remain under pressure, sending yields slightly higher including the benchmark 10-year yield, up a basis point at 3.06%.
WTI crude oil futures +0.5% at $70.21/bbl ahead of the release of U.S. inventory data later this morning.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox