More on A-Mark Precious Metals Q4 results

A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK -4.8% ) reports Q4 sales increase 33% Y/Y to $1.77B mainly due to increase in gold ounces sold, gold prices and forward sales, offset by lower silver ounces sales volume and silver prices.

Gold sales volume is +98% to 586,000 ounces; Silver sold declines 39% to 8.6M ounces; on average, in FY18 gold prices was +2.8% however, silver prices declines ~5.3% as compared to 2017 .

Gross margin expanded marginally by 13bps to 0.5%

Reports net loss of $3.1M as compared to profit of $1.1M.

10K

Previously: A-Mark EPS of -$0.43 (Sept. 18)