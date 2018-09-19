Thomson Reuters launches tender for $650M in debt

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) has launched a cash tender for up to $650M in debt securities.

That offer's conditional on closing the $17B sale of a majority stake in its Financial & Risk business to Blackstone, which is set for Oct. 1.

This offer is in addition to previously announced conditional redemptions of up to $1.7B in debt securities, also tied to the F&R sale.

Thomson Reuters will use about $4B of the proceeds from the F&R sale to fund this tender offer, the conditional redemptions and to repay other outstanding indebtedness.