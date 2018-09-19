Bloomberg: Constellium CEO says still open to 'serious' suitors

Constellium (CSTM +2.3% ) opens higher after CEO Jean-Marc Germain tells Bloomberg that the company has not closed the door to prospective suitors, saying "We’ll study any offer that is serious.”

Last year, the aluminum products maker was said to be weighing options after drawing takeover interest, and Credit Suisse analysts said CSTM could be worth as much as $18/share in a takeover.

“We continue to see good market activity in all three of our major segments: Automotive is developing very nicely for us, we’re seeing aerospace as a very solid market, and packaging as well," the CEO says.