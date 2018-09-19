China says it won't devalue yuan to stimulate exports: Reuters

China won't devalue its currency in retaliation for U.S. tariffs against Chinese goods, Reuters reports, citing Premier Li Keqiang's remarks at a World Economic Forum event in Tianjin Wednesday.

“One-way depreciation of the yuan brings more harm than benefits for China,” he said. “China will never go down the road of relying on yuan depreciation to stimulate exports.”

On Tuesday, China said it would impose tariffs on $60B of U.S. products after President Trump announced 10% tariffs on $200B of Chinese products that could ratchet up to 25% by the end of the year.

The yuan, up about 0.1% against the U.S. dollar Wednesday, appears to be stabilizing somewhat. It's down 5.5% in the past three months.

ETFs: ASHR, CAF, CYB, KBA, CNY, PEK, CHAU, AFTY, CHAD, FXCH, ASHX, CNYA, HAHA, XINA, CNHX

