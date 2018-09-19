Kingfisher declined 4.6% post H1 results

Kingfisher (OTCQX:KGFHY) reports H1 revenue growth of 1.2% Y/Y to £6.08B.

Overall gross declined 40 bps to 36.4%.

UK & Ireland constant currency sales increased 1.3% (-0.5% LFL) to £2.64M; gross margin declined 30 bps .

France constant currency sales decreased by 2.1% (-2.4% LFL) to £2.27M.

Other International constant currency sales increased by 4.5% (+0.5 % LFL) to £1.18M, reflecting growth in Poland and the acquisition of Praktiker Romania in November 2017.

Retail profit was £404M (constant currency -14.3% Y/Y).

The company paid £160M in cash dividends and repurchased a further £90M of shares while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Previously: Kingfisher reports 1H results (Sept. 19)