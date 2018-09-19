Work suspended at Peabody's North Goonyella mine in Queensland

Mining activities at one of Peabody Energy's (BTU +1.1% ) mine in Queensland, has been suspended after the underground mine triggered thresholds for methane and carbon monoxide.

Progress on a longwall move that was expected to be completed by September,will now be completed in early December quarter.

Peabody has rejected the delayed repositioning to be impactful, and has not revised the 2018 targets for metallurgical coal sales volume.

Sources have indicated that the coal is generating excessive levels of heat, however the management is not sure of the reason for the burst of heat.