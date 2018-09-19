Virtu Financial completes term loan repricing and prepayment

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) announced the completion of a repricing transaction of its 1st lien secured term loan along with a principal prepayment of $74M.

Following the prepayment and the amendment, the total balance of the loan has been reduced to $400M, which reflects cumulative total prepayments of $750M since the acquisition of KCG Holdings on July 20, 2017.

The repriced Term Loan will bear interest at LIBOR + 275 bps, reflecting a reduction of 50 bps compared to its prior rate.

Press Release