BNP Paribas named fund administrator for first fixed income ETF in Brazil

BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY +1.5% ) Securities Services is appointed fund administrator for the first fixed income ETF domiciled in Brazil.

With the launch of the Mirae Asset Fixed Income Fund on the Brazilian Stock Exchange B3 on Sept. 10, BNP Paribas serves as the administrator and custodian for the fund's about BRL 60M (US$14.5M) in assets.

BNP Paribas also helped in structuring the product.

Related ticker: OTCQX:BNPQF

Brazil-related ETFs: EWZ, BRZU, BZQ, BZF, UBR, FBZ

Previously: Money pours into leveraged long Brazil ETF (May 22)