Union ratifies new labor contract at Century Aluminum's Sebree smelter

United Steelworkers union employees at Century Aluminum's (CENX +0.8% ) 218K metric tons/year Sebree smelter in Kentucky have ratified a new five-year labor agreement with the company.

The union also says a potline at Sebree idled by a May power outage has returned to full operation.

CENX has said it expects to lose less than 18K metric tons of production as a result of the outage; each of Sebree's three potlines is rated at ~70K metric tons/year and had been running at full capacity prior to the May incident.