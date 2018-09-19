Fate Therapeutics adds to ONO Pharma deal-stoked up move, shares ahead 9%

Fate Therapeutics (FATE +9.4% ) is up on below-average volume in early trade. Shares have rallied 18% in two days in response to its collaboration with ONO Pharmaceutical to jointly develop and commercialize two off-the-shelf CAR-T therapies.

The companies will jointly advance each induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived CAR-T candidate to a predefined preclinical milestone.

Fate will retain global responsibility for development and commercialization for first candidate, targeting an antigen expressed in certain lymphoblastic leukemias, while ONO will have the option to assume responsibilities in Asia.

ONO will have the option to assume global development and commercialization rights for the second candidate, targeting a novel antigen identified by ONO that is expressed on certain solid tumors, while Fate will have the right to co-develop and co-commercialize in the U.S. and Europe.

Under the terms of the agreement, Fate will receive an upfront payment, research funding during the preclinical phase, a preclinical option fee, milestones and tiered royalties on net sales by ONO.