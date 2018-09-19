Workiva and KPMG announce strategic alliance

Workiva (WK -1.1% ) & KPMG announced an alliance to provide a strategic offering that will help organizations transform and integrate their risk management, regulatory and financial reporting and compliance processes by using the Workiva Wdesk platform.

“Pairing our Wdesk platform with KPMG’s technology-risk specialists creates a unified, multidisciplinary solution and team to help customers streamline and automate a wide variety of complex risk, compliance and reporting processes,” said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva.

