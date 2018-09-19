Manulife's John Hancock factors in behavior changes to life insurance model

Manulife's (MFC +2.8% ) John Hancock life insurance policies now reward customers with incentives if they take steps to live longer, healthier lives, a departure from the traditional life insurance model.

John Hancock Vitality policies provide incentives for those who make healthier choices linked to activity, nutrition, and mindfulness, the company says.

According to the Oxford Health Alliance, four choices — physical inactivity, an unhealthy diet, excessive alcohol and smoking — now cause more than 60% of deaths and 80% of the disease burden globally.

The company started offering Vitality policies in 2015 and says that to date such policyholders have shown to live 13-21 years longer and generate 30% lower hospitalization costs than than the rest of the insured population.

