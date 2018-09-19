IBM launches bias-detection service for AI

IBM (NYSE:IBM) introduces a cloud service that allows businesses to detect and mitigate bias in artificial intelligence.

The software service runs on IBM Cloud and automatically identifies bias and provides real-time explanations for the AI’s decisions plus suggestions for potential solutions.

IBM Services will work with businesses to help them utilize the new service. IBM Research will release a toolkit into the open source community.

IBM says the framework works with popular machine learning frameworks and build environments including Watson, Tensorflow, AWS SageMaker, and AzureML. The service can be tailored to a businesses’ individual workflow.

Competitors: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announced its Fairness Flow automated bias-detection service for data scientists in May. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) also have competing products.

IBM shares are up 0.8% to $149.77.

